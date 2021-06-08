Some 200,000 students face one of the most important exams of their lives, the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBAU). The formerly called “selectivity” is the test with which students they access higher education and choose a university degree.

This week the tests in twelve autonomous communities begin in Spain: Canary Islands, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Aragon, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Basque Country and Castilla y León. Of these, Castilla y León and the Canary Islands do it tomorrow, Wednesday, June 9.

Schedules in Castilla y León (11,506 students)

The June 9, the presentation of students (the time in which students must meet at the exam site) will occur at 8:00, as well as at 11:15 and 16:15, that is, before each of all three exams.

Schedule June 9 09:00 – 10:30 : Spanish Language and Literature II.

: Spanish Language and Literature II. 11:30 – 13:00: History of Spain.

History of Spain. 16:30 – 18:00: Foreign Language II (General Phase).

The June 10th the presentation of students will be at 08:00, 11:15, 15:45 and 18:15, before each of the four exams.

Schedule June 10 09:00 – 10:30 : Core subject of modality: Mathematics II, Mathematics Applied to Social Sciences II, Latin II and Foundations of Art II.

: Core subject of modality: Mathematics II, Mathematics Applied to Social Sciences II, Latin II and Foundations of Art II. 11:30 – 13:00 : Biology, Business Economics, Performing Arts.

: Biology, Business Economics, Performing Arts. 16:00 – 17:30 : Technical Drawing II, Geography, Audiovisual Culture II.

: Technical Drawing II, Geography, Audiovisual Culture II. 18:30 – 20:00: Physics, Greek, Design.

The Friday June 11 the presentation is delayed until 08:30 and there will also be at 11:15, 15:45 and 18:15.

Schedule June 11 09:00 – 10:30 : Foreign Language II (Grade Improvement Phase), Geology, History of Philosophy, Incompatibilities.

: Foreign Language II (Grade Improvement Phase), Geology, History of Philosophy, Incompatibilities. 11:30 – 13:00 : Chemistry, Art History, Incompatibilities.

: Chemistry, Art History, Incompatibilities. 16:00 – 17:30 : Incompatibilities.

: Incompatibilities. 18:30 – 20:00: Incompatibilities.

The Castilla y León education portal points out that “lThe students whose exams in different subjects coincide at the same time will take the first subject (from top to bottom) of those who are enrolled and will take the rest of the exams in the periods reserved for incompatibilities according to the indications they receive from the court ”.

Schedules in the Canary Islands (6,133 students)

In the islands, The selectivity will last four days and will run until Saturday, June 12. The tests begin tomorrow with the presentation at 08:45, as well as at 11:30 and 15:30.

Schedule June 9 09:30 – 11:00 : Spanish Language and Literature II (Baccalaureate of Sciences).

: Spanish Language and Literature II (Baccalaureate of Sciences). 12:00 – 13:30 : First Foreign Language II (Bachelor of Science).

: First Foreign Language II (Bachelor of Science). 16:00 – 17:30: History of Spain (Baccalaureate of Sciences).

The June 10th, Thursday, the presentations will be at the same hours.

Schedule June 10 09:30 – 11:00 : Spanish Language and Literature II (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts)

: Spanish Language and Literature II (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts) 12:00 – 13:30 : First Foreign Language II (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts)

: First Foreign Language II (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts) 16:00 – 17:30: History of Spain (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts)

The 11th of June, the schedules of the presentations are repeated and there is one more at 18:00 because there are four exams that day.

Schedule June 11 09:30 – 11:00 : Mathematics II (Bachelor of Science).

: Mathematics II (Bachelor of Science). 12:00 – 13:30 : Chemistry, Design, History of Philosophy.

: Chemistry, Design, History of Philosophy. 16:00 – 17:30 : Audiovisual Culture II, Physics, Geography.

: Audiovisual Culture II, Physics, Geography. 18:30 – 20:00: Mathematics applied to Social Sciences II, Latin II, Fundamentals of Art II (Bachelor of Humanities, Social, Arts).

By last Saturday, June 12, the presentations will be at 08:45, 11:30 and 15:30.

Schedule June 12 09:30 – 11:00 : Performing Arts, Greek II, Geology, Technical Drawing II, Business Economics.

: Performing Arts, Greek II, Geology, Technical Drawing II, Business Economics. 12:00 – 13:30 : Art History, Biology.

: Art History, Biology. 16:00 – 17:30: Reservations by coincidence, Foreign Language II (different from the one made in the general phase).

For matches, the Canary Islands Government website on the EBAU indicates that “in that session he will do the subject that appears 1st in the timetable and in this session he will do the subject that appears in 2nd place in the timetable (up to a maximum of two subjects) ”.