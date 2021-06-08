The wait ended and Lionel Scaloni finally confirmed the formation of the Argentine National Team to face Colombia from the 20 in Barranquilla with the arbitration of the Chilean Roberto Tobar, with transmission of TyC Sports and Public TV, for the Qualifiers heading to Qatar.

The mystery that the 43-year-old coach had sown in the run-up to this match was revealed minutes before the match started. Waited until the last moment for the white and blue DT to paste the form, something very different from what he did against Chile, when he hit eleven the day before.

Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolás González; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, are the chosen ones of the DT born in Pujato.

Montiel, who had not been able to be in Santiago del Estero because he tested positive in the PCR test despite not infecting more, reappear, Lo Celso and Nicolás González, both recovered from injuries. Finally, there will be five defenders, as Scaloni had hinted in conference and the scheme would be a 4-4-2 in principle.

Meanwhile, Lucas Martínez Quarta (muscular discomfort), Juan Palomino, Emiliano Buendía, Julián Alvarez and Lucas Ocampos were left out of the substitutes’ bench.

For its part, the Colombian team will go with David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuéllar, Mateus Uribe; Juan Cuadrado, Duvan Zapata and Luis Díaz.