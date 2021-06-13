The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of the “WhatsApp Business” channel, an additional method that allows patients to manage their health experiences through the network, and the introduction of the new channel is integrated with SEHA’s current basic appointment booking systems. Such as the patient portal, the “Seha” application and the call center, in order to improve patients’ experiences and facilitate their access to health services.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Information at SEHA Group, said: “At SEHA, we are proud of our keenness to meet the needs of our customers and to listen to their feedback and include it in our operations and services. Based on the results of our recent patient experience survey, 70% of SEHA patients requested self-service to help them manage their appointments.”



