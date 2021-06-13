Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced the launch of the “WhatsApp Business” channel as an additional method that allows patients to manage their health experiences through the network. The introduction of the new channel is integrated with SEHA’s current basic appointment booking systems, such as the patient portal, the SEHA application and the call center, in order to improve patients’ experiences and facilitate their access to health services.

The launch of the “WhatsApp Business” channel from “SEHA” will contribute to the automation of 70% of patients’ interactions across the network, related to managing their medical appointments, and other general requests automatically, allowing patients to identify, manage, follow up and cancel new appointments reservations in less than two minutes. In addition to viewing all reservations, accessing general information, and following up on the latest news and developments.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of Information at SEHA Group, said: “At SEHA, we are proud of our keenness to meet the needs of our customers and to listen to their feedback and suggestions and include them in our operations and services. Based on the results of our recent patient experience survey, 70% of SEHA patients requested self-services to help them easily manage their appointments and other services, especially by using (WhatsApp), one of the most popular social media applications on mobile phones.”

The new “WhatsApp Business” feature from “SEHA” is compatible with the online patient portal and with the “SEHA” application, ensuring that all appointments booked, modified or canceled are instantly synchronized across all integrated contact points.

Stemming from its leading position as a mainstay of healthcare services in the UAE, SEHA continues its efforts to integrate technology and innovation into its operations and services, with a focus on the patient. Since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the “SEHA” network has been keen to provide the community with an accessible platform for obtaining accurate information and services related to the pandemic, by providing an automated “WhatsApp” service to keep the public informed, and limit the spread of false news and rumors. The network also provided a telemedicine service for outpatients, which has completed more than 460,000 phone and video consultations since its launch. The SEHA application is also being upgraded as the main tool for patients to book appointments, access medical reports and manage their health affairs.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at SEHA Group, said: “As part of our efforts to continuously improve patient experiences and enhance smart and efficient healthcare services in Abu Dhabi, we are working to redefine the concepts of distinguished healthcare through the adoption of innovative technology.