The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has launched the pharmacy residency program, the first and only training initiative of its kind in the UAE, approved by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, with the aim of advancing the practices of pharmacists after graduation, and providing them with opportunities for experiential learning and direct practical knowledge while providing pharmaceutical care services. Within different hospital locations, reducing the gap between university medical qualifications and clinical professional practices.

The Executive Director of Medical Affairs at SEHA, Dr. Anwar Salam, said that the program allows them to work in a collaborative environment that nurtures them, and opens doors for them to integrate into the real world and gain valuable work experience, which will contribute to shaping the future of their careers over the coming years.



