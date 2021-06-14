June 15, 20214 commentsRecent

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin had been rumored for a long time, however it was not until last night that Square Enix’s new video game was presented around its star franchise. The title is a mixture of different concepts that has not left us a great taste in our mouths, neither because of its graphic section nor because of a playable proposal that collects some elements of the Dark Souls series without much success.