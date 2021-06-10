Star Wars expands its universe with The Bad Batch, the new animated series produced by Dave Filoni (co-creator of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: clone wars and Rebels) which has been on Disney Plus since May 4, 2021.

Next, we will give you the time and date of the premiere, trailer and synopsis of the sixth chapter of the animated show.

Star Wars: the bad batch, chapter 7 – release date and time

Chapter 7 of The Bad Batch will air on June 11, 2021 on Disney Plus. The schedules for Latin American countries are as follows:

Peru: Friday June 11 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Friday June 11 at 2.00 am

Argentina: Friday, June 11 at 5:00 am

Chile: Friday, June 11 at 5:00 am

Brazil: Friday June 11 at 5:00 am

Colombia: Friday June 11 at 3.00 am

Star Wars: the bad batch, chapter 7 – trailer

Star Wars: the bad batch – official synopsis

The story is set after the end of The clone wars, when Order 66 is executed by the Emperor. In this panorama, the protagonism falls on Clone Force 99, a squad of four clones that do not stand out for their obedience, but for their great effectiveness in combat.

The life of the group (Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, Hunter and Echo) changes from one day to the next when they disobey the slogan to exterminate the Jedi. From that moment on, the five members of the team have to fend for themselves and deal with all kinds of threatening situations.