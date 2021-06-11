One of Steven Knight’s biggest bets was See, the Apple TV + series starring Jason Momoa that enchanted audiences by showing an original story full of drama and suspense.

With a second season confirmed by the online platform, the show finally presented its first trailer which includes the exact premiere date: August 27, 2021 . In addition, it was announced that the episodes will be released weekly on the same virtual site.

See, season 2 – trailer

As reported by Deadline, the fiction delayed its premiere because the production would have taken advantage of filming part two and three of See, so the last installment will arrive sooner than expected.

See, season 2 – cast

The new installment of See will show Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), who will bring to life Edo Voss, brother of Jason Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. Also, other faces that are incorporated in the series are: Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight) .

What will See season 2 be about?

Let’s remember that the show shows a futuristic human race that has lost the ability to see, so society will have to adapt to living that way in order to survive. But, everything changes when twins are born who regain their vision.

In this installment, Baba Voss will fight to reunite his family and escape the political wars in which they have been involved. However, when they try to flee, a new threat arises for the protagonist, since his brother Edo Voss will appear to make things difficult for him.