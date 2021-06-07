One of the most anticipated series of this 2021 is undoubtedly Loki. The fiction will show the new adventures of the ‘God of lies’, who will be played again by the actor Tom Hiddleston.

This new installment will serve as a continuation of the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame, where Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and flees to another timeline, thus avoiding his death at the hands of Thanos.

A few days after the premiere of the show, we mentioned all the details to see the first episode of Loki on Disney Plus.

When and what time will Loki, chapter 1 be released?

Loki Episode 1 this will be released Wednesday, June 9, 2021 via streaming. Also, the program will have a total of six chapters.

These are the hours, depending on your country:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Where to see Loki chapter 1?

The new series starring Tom Hiddleston, LokiIt can be seen on the Disney Plus online platform from this Wednesday, June 9.

Loki – trailer

What characters will be part of Loki, the series?

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

What will we see in Loki?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.