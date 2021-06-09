Acapulco shore 8×07 ONLINE | After many months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco shore finally arrived. This new installment will be completely renovated, since the participants will move to a much larger house, unlike the previous sagas.

Also, new members will join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite. Know all the details to watch episode 7 of the show.

When is chapter 7 of Acapulco shore 8 released?

Acapulco Shore Season 8 Episode 7 Will Come This Tuesday, June 8, 2021 through MTV, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, just download the Paramount + application, and the service will be accessible for seven days.

Acapulco shore 8 × 07 – opening time in Peru and the rest of Latin America

These are the opening times, depending on your country:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Acapulco shore 8×07 – preview

On which channel is Acapulco shore, season 8 broadcast?

Acapulco shore 8 will launch its seventh chapter through MTVLA, a channel that is available in the majority of pay TV operators in Latin America. The reality can also be seen on MTV Play.

How to watch Acapulco shore, season 8, via Paramount +?

To watch the show for free, you just have to download the application Paramount +. With it you can access the service for seven days. After this time, a payment package will have to be chosen.

Members of season 8 of Acapulco shore

These are the confirmed participants so far for the eighth season of Acapulco shore:

Aarón Albores ‘The Captain’

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela placeholder image

Eduardo Miranda ‘Chile’

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.

What happened in Acapulco Shore episode 6 of Acapulco Shore season 8?

The ‘shore’ began preparations for the party of Karime Pindter, activities that also showed us discomfort among Team Tendo.

On the bus that would take them back to the mansion, we saw ‘Chile’ a little past drinks. He had to be separated by the rest of his companions when seeing him upset. Jacky threw some of his drink to him to calm him down and Isa came to her friend’s defense, so they started an argument between them.

At the mansion, the group was greeted by Toño Méndez, the new boss of the MTV reality show, who asked them to behave well and take care of the house, as there would be penalties. At the end of the episode, ‘Chile’ befriends Jey after apologizing for his bad attitude on the bus and for having yelled at him.

What will happen in Acapulco Shore 8×07?

What channel is MTV in Peru?

You can watch the Mexican reality show on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD / HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD).