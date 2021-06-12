Security A case like the counter can happen again: Experts see openings in Finland’s fragmented cyber defense even for large attacks

This week, the Ministry of Transport and Communications published two programs aimed at better preventing cases such as Vastamo.

In Poland a false declaration of a radioactive threat was made when the nuclear safety authorities’ websites were hacked.

From the European Medicines Agency, hackers stole documents related to coronary vaccines.

These are examples of cyber attacks in the world this year alone. Although cyber security has been widely discussed in Finland in recent years, some experts believe that Finland’s ability to prepare for large-scale cyber threats is deficient.

Thus thinks, for example, a teacher of cyber and hybrid threats at the University of Jyväskylä Martti J. Kari, who has previously served as the director of Viestikoelaitos, among others.

According to Kari, there are different security systems, but they are very decentralized. For example, companies have their own systems for monitoring network activity. The Cyber ​​Security Center is a nationwide body that partially oversees critical infrastructure sites. The Defense Forces, on the other hand, are only responsible for protecting their own networks.

“We lack a body to protect the kingdom in a cyber environment,” Kari says.

Chief of General Staff, Brigadier General Jarmo Vähätiitto sees similar problems.

“Finland has a very high level of security expertise in universities, the business field and the authorities. The challenge is that the field is fragmented. ”

Mixed Little is known that Kari thinks the most important thing would be to reform the legislation.

“The legislation restricts and in part does not support the exchange of information that would be needed in rapidly evolving and large-scale situations. For example, creating a snapshot, countermeasures and management is problematic because of this, ”Vähätiitto says.

KariN considers that cybersecurity legislation should be reformed through a process similar to that of intelligence laws.

“This should be the subject of a report involving ministries, business and the Academy. Now we are making strategies, but their implementation is incomplete because we have incomplete legislation. ”

“Now, for example, it is not possible to stipulate that all companies must implement a certain level of security. If the company manager refuses because it pays, the recommendation remains just a ‘would be nice’ recommendation. ”

From here one example is the psychotherapy center Vastamo information leak. The information system was developed by the company itself and had significant shortcomings.

“If the law were to say that companies of a certain size are obliged to take this system or the state pays the costs, that would be a pretty clear solution.”

Director of Cyber ​​Security Rauli Paananen does not consider that Finland would not be able to prepare for a large-scale cyber risk.

“Not all of the current powers of the authorities may be known here. Cooperation between the competent authorities works very well, ”he says.

In addition, the recent cyber security development program seeks to further improve co-operation between authorities.

This week, the ministry also released a second program to improve information security and data protection in critical sectors of society.

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakan (sd) states that its goal is to achieve the same level of information security in Finland in all critical industries. This is to ensure that cases such as Vastamo do not happen again.

Cyber ​​attacks at their worst, causing devastation that can dramatically hamper the ability of citizens and society to function.

Threat scenarios often highlight, for example, large-scale power outages, such as the cyber-risk against Ukraine in December 2015. Leaks of sensitive personal matters, such as the psychotherapy center Vastamo, can also be extremely harmful.

The problem, however, is that a devastating cyber threat may be unpredictable.

“I always tell my students that the next WTC attacks happen on computer networks. We couldn’t even anticipate WTC attacks and guess that a passenger plane would cause such damage, ”says Kari.

“The worst thing is not necessarily that someone’s system is being disrupted. Instead, one bad scenario could be that our data is manipulated and we do not notice that it has been manipulated. For example, what would happen if the social security codes of all Finns were changed slightly? ” Kari asks.

If manipulating social security numbers in computer networks could cause widespread disruption in almost all areas of society. It is Kari who would like the ability to prepare for such large-scale attacks on all industries.

“If we think in terms of foreign policy, we should look outward that we are also putting our cyber defense in order. The attacker comes in from there, which is the weakest part of the defense. ”

According to Kari, the cyber world is interesting in that information networks can also be used in war during peace.