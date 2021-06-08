ofPatrick Mayer shut down

A data affair in Saxony is widening: The Saxon constitution protection is said to have illegally stored information about Vice Prime Minister Martin Dulig (SPD). And not just about him.

Munich / Dresden – The secret service scandal in Saxony is reaching ever larger dimensions. Like the news magazine mirror reports, the Dresden State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) is said to have illegally stored information about several members of the state parliament. Among them should also be Martin Dulig (SPD), the Vice-Prime Minister.

The mirror cites a report by the Parliamentary Control Commission of the State Parliament (PKK), which is responsible for the supervision of the secret service, the so-called final report on the collection and storage of parliamentary data from June 7th. Accordingly, the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution illegally collected and stored data on Saxon state parliament members. Dulig, Saxony’s Minister of Economics and Deputy Prime Minister, is said to have been among them.

Secret service scandal in Saxony: State Office for the Protection of the Constitution collected data on MPs

Again mirror writes further, the secret service saved, among other things, a critical statement by Dulig on how the coalition partner CDU dealt with the issue of right-wing extremism.

The report also shows that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution apparently evaluated Dulig’s socia media channels. A Facebook posting by the 47-year-old SPD politician from October 2018 serves as evidence.

Striking: According to the report of the control commission, none of the data collected by the LfV would have met the requirements of the Saxon Constitutional Protection Act for storage. Other state politicians who are prominent in Saxony are said to be among the MPs on whom the secret service collected data. For example, the parliamentary group leader of the Left, Rico Gebhardt, and the Green politicians Valentin Lippmann and Christin Melcher. As the Leipziger Volkszeitung reported, it was in all cases about the commitment of parliamentarians against right-wing extremism.

Secret service scandal in Saxony: data affair in Dresden is drawing ever wider circles

How did the matter become public? Several members of the Saxon state parliament themselves asked the LfV for information about data they might have collected after it became known that the state office was collecting data from AfD politicians in Saxony. The data affair is now drawing wider and wider circles. (pm)