It has now been 14 years since the last time Formula 1 raced on the legendary basin of Indianapolis. It was 2007 and the winner was a rookie who would have gone a long way: Lewis Hamilton. From 2012 the USA can count on another race on the calendar, in Austin, and starting from 2022 they will also see the suggestive location of You love me, in Florida. Thanks to the calendar upset by the Covid-19 pandemic, last year the USA skipped the traditional appointment with the Circus. This year, however, after leaving the Singapore GP championship program, the possibility of an encore of ‘stars and stripes’ races opened up.

United States, a winning formula

Among the hypotheses taken into consideration there was also that of a suggestive return to Indy. However, it was the plant owner himself who ruled out this possibility, Roger Penske, which also manages the main American open-wheel championship, IndyCar. Interviewed by Jenna Fryer ofAssociated Press Sports, Penske ruled out the feasibility of this idea, however confirming the circuit’s interest in hosting F1 again – in the future. “We are not in a position to do that right now. We will always keep talking – explained Penske – but the financial part must work for both parties. So we are not in discussion at the moment “.

Singapore surrenders, three to replace it

At this point it cannot be ruled out that it is the COTA of Austin to host two races in succession, as will already happen in the coming weeks in Austria, at the Red Bull Ring. In fact, Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1’s plan is to confirm the number expected at the beginning of the season of 23 GPs. A record for the category.