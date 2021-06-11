In Argentina, the coronavirus vaccination campaign currently contains 12,202,881 people. Of them, 3,150,527 have the second dose applied, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor. In the City, 1,054,413 residents received the first injection and 286,628 have already completed the scheme (open data from the Buenos Aires government, updated as of June 8). These numbers reveal a decision of the Ministry of Health of the Nation on the strategy: to cover the largest possible number of population with a first dose and in this way reduce the impact of the pandemic in the territory. But open too doubts and anguish among those who have already been vaccinated and are waiting.

In the City it occurs mainly with over 80 years old. Are those people who began to be vaccinated from the February 22. The vast majority, with the Sputnik V vaccines. From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, they informed Clarion what are between 23 thousand and 24 thousand people who are turning 12 weeks from the first dose these days.

This Thursday the City received 26 thousand doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine; they belong to the shipment that arrived in the country on Tuesday. The delivery of shifts has already begun and in the next few days they hope to complete the scheme of these people. For example, on Tuesday more than 27,000 people were vaccinated, of all stages and in all available posts; which indicates that there is the logistics to quickly apply these second doses just arrived.

The most important thing is to know that the 12 weeks stipulated for the placement of the second dose are a “convention that responds to a precedent, in this case to what had been happening in Great Britain, “he explained to Clarion the infectious disease doctor Martín Hojman, member of SADI (Argentine Society of Infectology). In Scotland, after mass vaccination, it was possible to determine the positive impact of the first doses: on more than 1.3 million people vaccinated between the end of December and February (with Pfizer and AstraZeneca) the efficacy to prevent hospitalization was 91% and 88%, respectively.

In the City, about 25 thousand people wait for the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine that was given between February and March. Photo: Lucia Merle

Regarding Sputnik V, the Gamaleya Institute -based on data from the Province of Buenos Aires- demonstrated an efficacy of 78.6% to 83.7% among older adults, with first doses.

“The intervals between one component and another do not have a direct correlation with the performance of the vaccines. Let us bear in mind that vaccines – that is, antibodies – do not expire. In the case of what was determined here, with respect to 12 weeks interval between the first and second doses, is the minimum time. It is proven that the response after the first dose is robust and the antibodies are long-lasting, “explained Hojman. Also a doctor at the Rivadavia Hospital, he emphasized the concept that the first dose generates the antibodies “and the second, reinforces them. That is to say that those that were generated they are not lost “.

The local Ministry of Health reported that “today the first emergency is to continue expanding coverage to the entire population with first doses. Of course, depending on the entry of vaccines, we will go closing the schemes of people already vaccinated “.

These days there was a bump in the entry of vaccines to the country. A shipment with 400,000 doses of component 2, 81,150 of component 1 and 300 liters of the active ingredient arrived on Tuesday to begin local production at the Richmond laboratory. And last weekend the largest shipment of this vaccine had arrived from the Gamaleya Center: 818,150 doses.

Despite this bump, there are 2,500,000 vaccines that are already distributed in all the jurisdictions of the country and that have not yet been applied (according to official information from the Monitor). This means that on these days, the vaccination rate will be maintained. According to information from the Buenos Aires government, until Wednesday 1,366,688 of the 1,398,012 received had been applied.

In the future, other shipments with doses of AstraZeneca should arrive in the next few days, among which are those produced in Argentina, which were finished packaging in Mexico and the United States. And more vaccines are also expected from Russia.

This Thursday it was confirmed that a batch with 980,000 AstraZeneca doses He will arrive in Ezeiza on Monday at 6.40.

In addition, at the end of the month the arrival of a contract signed for 2 million doses of Sinopharm; which would mark the return of this vaccine, because China had suspended its export to advance with the inoculation of that population.

Currently, the City is registering and granting shifts to the population that is between 50 and 54 years old, without prevalent diseases. Of course, it keeps the registry open for the rest of the people involved in the previous stages. Strategic personnel – especially security forces and teachers and non-teachers – are mostly vaccinated, according to the ministry.

