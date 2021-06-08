Sebastian Rubio, a member of the cast of Back to the neighborhood, decided to tell about his experience as a representative of the Peru Libre party after being accused of being part of a fraud network during the 2021 elections.

The actor was very uncomfortable about the complaint from social network users and through his Twitter account gave details about his work during the second round, which was held on June 6.

“I didn’t think I would have to explain this, but they are accusing me of belonging to an ‘electoral fraud network’, so I feel obliged to do it, “he explained at the beginning of his extensive writing.

The figure from América Televisión recounted the process that he followed to be able to exercise his function during the voting and how the trainings were, comparing them with those of Fuerza Popular. In addition, he made it clear that in his voting center there were no cases of contesting the minutes.

“At the place where I was appointed representative (Markham), Fujimori’s victory was overwhelming, there were many fewer PL representatives and despite this there was not a single contested table,” he wrote along with a photograph of the act he signed.

The popular Pancho from Back in the neighborhood showed the air of camaraderie that was present at his table: “We did not observe any votes, everything passed normally and we closed the day with a group photo.”

Sebastian Rubio He ended his statement regretting that there are people spreading alleged irregularities in the vote count without having verified. “This tantrum confirms that Keiko did not learn from her mistakes. In times of extreme polarization, invoking fraud without arguments is an attack against democracy “ , he sentenced.

