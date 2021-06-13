Captain Jack Sparrow comes to the game on Rare and Xbox with new missions and adventures.

Sea of ​​Thieves is one of those titles that ages like fine wine, and with a growing community of players, it’s looming one of its most ambitious updates and surprising. Sea of ​​Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean come together in a collaboration that incorporates Captain Jack Sparrow to the game, with new content, adventures to complete, and best of all: it will be available free this month.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life will be available on June 22 of this year, in just a few days. An update that comes with 5 new Great Stories to complete, in which we will rescue the iconic Disney character, we will face dark forces of evil, and we will obtain authentic mountains of treasures.

This has been just one of the announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021, which has started with great force. And it is that, far from entangling with prolegomena, the Redmond company has started the event by announcing the launch date of Starfield and its exclusivity with Xbox. As always, know that Sea of ​​Thieves is included with Xbox Game Pass, and what can you do with three months of Game Pass for 1 euro as an offer for new users.

