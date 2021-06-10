ofAnnabel Schuett shut down

Park in accordance with regulations and still collect a ticket? That’s what happened to two drivers after a police officer scratched a road sign.

Hanover – Apparently a police officer was in Hanover on his own transport mission. An officer took drastic measures to write down an alleged illegal parking man who had arranged to meet his friend at a kiosk at Schaperplatz to have a coffee.

When he had stopped the two drivers who had apparently parked according to the regulations and vehemently paused to stand in the no-parking zone, he got on his patrol car and manipulated the traffic sign. With a car key he scratches the white arrow pointing to the left from the prohibition sign at the taxi stand.

In the end, however, the policeman received nothing. Instead, the two drivers did not have to pay a fine and he himself was transferred to the back office due to the manipulation of a traffic sign. Further consequences are currently being examined.