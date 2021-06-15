Ufa police detained two young men who, while riding a scooter, knocked down an 84-year-old man. This was announced on Tuesday, June 15, by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The incident took place on June 12th. An elderly man was walking near the Firma Mir shopping center when he was hit by a young man on a scooter and the pensioner fell to the ground. Two young men lifted the man and helped him to sit on a bench, after which they fled from the scene. Passers-by called an ambulance to the victim. Doctors diagnosed the pensioner with hip and shoulder injuries.

Law enforcement officers, having studied the recordings from CCTV cameras, found out that one of the scooters knocked down a pensioner, and the second helped him to seat the victim on a bench. The law enforcement officers established that the participants in the incident were 21 and 23-year-old natives of the Dyurtyulinsky district of Bashkiria. They were detained.

Currently, the fact of the past is being checked.

Accidents involving electric scooters in Russian cities have recently become more frequent. In this case, injured pedestrians and vehicle drivers themselves are often seriously injured.

For example, on June 13, an electric scooter rammed a seven-year-old child on a scooter on Poklonnaya Hill, after which he fled the scene. The boy was injured, he was hospitalized in the children’s hospital No. 9 named after. G.N. Speransky. In May, a five-year-old girl was hit by a man on an electric scooter. She was injured, and the culprit of the accident fled.

In the same month, the soloist of the ballet of the Mariinsky Theater of St. Petersburg, David Zaleev, fell on an electric scooter on Lermontovsky Prospekt in the city and received serious injuries, fell into a coma, from which he did not leave for several days.

After such incidents, the authorities of a number of regions of the country decided to enforce speed limits for electric scooters. For example, from June 8 in St. Petersburg, their speed in the city center was limited to 10 km / h. The restriction is valid on 20 streets in the Petrogradsky and Central regions.

On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Transport proposed to ban the use of electric scooters heavier than 35 kg on sidewalks. The Ministry of Transport discusses such amendments to the traffic rules jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The next day it was reported that the RF IC would prepare proposals for regulating the status of electric scooters. The department also calls on the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to accelerate the development of measures aimed at regulating the use of electric scooters.

On June 12, it became known about a change in the rules for renting electric scooters in the capital. As explained in the Department of Transport, “slow zones” for electric scooters were introduced nearby and in the parks. They will also operate on the most problematic road sections. It is specified that if there are a lot of pedestrians, then the scooter will not be able to reach a speed of more than 15 km / h. Currently, there are already 45 such zones in the capital.