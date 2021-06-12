Researchers from King’s College London have warned of a change in the general symptoms of COVID-19, reports The Mirror.

According to the publication, mutations in the virus led to the fact that the most common symptoms of infection were headaches, runny nose and sore throat. Genetic epidemiology professor Tim Spector clarified that the “Indian variant” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus manifests itself as a common cold. Therefore, people with similar symptoms need to be tested without fail to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The person is not aware of this. He thinks he has some kind of seasonal cold and goes to events, infecting others. We are looking at the main signs of infection. And now they are not the same as before, ”the scientist said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists dry cough, fever and fatigue as the main symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor told about a rare symptom in patients with coronavirus. Natalya Pshenichnaya, director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, clarified that in rare cases, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 complain of limb numbness or decreased sensitivity.