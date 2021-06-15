Re-infection with coronavirus infection is susceptible to people with weakened immunity, kidney failure, liver damage and those who are undergoing treatment for cancer or have recently undergone organ transplants. This opinion is shared by American scientists, whose general article was posted on the medRxiv portal.

Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, along with specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, analyzed an electronic database of US medical records and recruited 23 patients who were re-infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to the results of PCR tests.

The average age of the patients was 64.5 years, most of them had diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or immune disorders. Also, the overwhelming majority were obese and had bad habits such as smoking. Based on the results of genomic analysis, it turned out that in all cases there was a re-infection, and not a latent course of the initial variant of the disease.

Scientists noted that 70 percent of patients were hospitalized both during the first episode of the disease and during the second. Thus, experts suggested that re-infection is no easier than the first.

Those who have had a mild coronavirus can also be re-infected, the researchers emphasized, but their risk of a severe course of the disease is minimal. In this regard, scientists noted, citizens who have suffered from COVID-19 in a severe form should be extremely vigilant and attentive to their health.

Earlier, the neurologist of the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center, Elen Mkhitaryan, named a factor that increases the risk of death from COVID-19. Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia worsen the course of the coronavirus.