Elen Mkhitaryan, a neurologist at the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center, named a factor that increases the risk of death from COVID-19. Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia worsen the course of the coronavirus, the specialist said in a lecture available at Youtube…

According to Mkhitaryan, 42 thousand more patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia died in 2020 than in the last five years. According to the neurologist, this was largely influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. The doctor recalled that elderly people most often suffer from Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. Their coronavirus is in a more severe form, since it has a strong effect on the peripheral nervous system.

“As a cause of disability and even death, dementia has a physical, psychological, social and economic impact not only on patients themselves, but also on their caregivers, families and society as a whole,” said the candidate of medical sciences, assistant director for regional development and federal projects of OSB “RGNKTs named after N.I. Pirogova Alexander Rozanov.

Scientists have previously identified a serious effect of the coronavirus on the brain. Researchers have discovered “ways in which COVID-19 can lead to dementia similar to Alzheimer’s.”