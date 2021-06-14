Experts at Tokyo Medical University have invented headphones that measure blood alcohol levels. The description of the development was published in Scientific Reports.

The device is capable of collecting data in real time from ethanol vapors emitted by the skin of the ears. The device consists of a special chamber for collecting the gas that surrounds the ear and a biochemical sensor. When traces of alcohol are detected in the body, a light indicator lights up, the brightness of which indicates the concentration of alcohol.

According to scientists, this method of collecting information is more reliable than measuring the concentration of alcohol in a person’s breath. However, this device can be used for other purposes. For example, to diagnose various diseases and assess the body’s metabolism.

Earlier, psychiatrist-narcologist Alexander Kovtun called the dose of alcohol, which is harmless to the body. According to him, a teaspoon can be considered a therapeutic dose of alcohol, taken as a muscle relaxant, adaptogen and antistress. “Anything more is already toxic and poisonous doses, to one degree or another it will be harmful,” the expert noted.