Experts from the US Air Force Research Laboratory have developed a device that helps to relieve fatigue and maintain performance throughout the day. According to the Technology Networks portal, the VNS technique is based on stimulating the cervical vagus nerve with an electric current.

The authors of the study are convinced that this method is much more effective than transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). Both methods target the blue spot, an area in the brain stem that is the main source of norepinephrine, the hormone of alertness. In doing so, tDCS signals must travel through the skin, skull, and the rest of the brain to reach the final region. The duration of the procedure is about 30 minutes. In the case of VNS therapy, the intervention is carried out using a portable device. In this case, a person can independently operate the device, and the procedure takes only six minutes.

40 people took part in the tests of the device. Participants were awake for 34 hours. The volunteers were assessed using four tests. It turned out that participants in VNS therapy showed the best results at 12 and 15 hours after stimulation. While the results need to be confirmed by additional research, experts are confident that this method can be a good way to stay awake and stay productive for a long time.

Scientists have previously proven the effectiveness of work breaks. The experts analyzed two groups of office workers – 98 people from the United States and 222 from South Korea. It was found that employees who are periodically distracted from work are more involved in their activities and less tired.