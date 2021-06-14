Researchers have identified a protein that plays a key role in the onset of synovial sarcoma, reports Eurekalert…

Synovial sarcoma is a particularly dangerous type of cancer that can appear in any part of the body, including the prostate, brain, and heart. Often in the initial stages, the disease is asymptomatic, but then it appears in the form of edema, joint pain and numbness.

“Tumors of synovial sarcoma contain the characteristic SS18-SSX fusion protein that contributes to the development of the disease,” said researcher Gerard Brien.

He noted that BRD9 is a component of SS18-SSX containing protein complexes in sarcoma cells. Moreover, the integration of BRD9 into these complexes is critical for tumor growth.

This means that sarcoma can be prevented if BRD9 is suppressed. Experiments on mice have shown the effectiveness of this action. Scientists believe that the discovery could be used to develop methods to combat the development of this type of cancer.

Earlier, on June 5, oncologist and chemotherapist Andrei Bazylev said that chronic human diseases can eventually transform into oncological ones.

“For example, chronic gastritis or chronic peptic ulcer disease may increase the risk of stomach cancer. Or, for example, a chronic viral infection of the human papilloma may increase the risk of developing cervical cancer, ”the expert said in an interview. Channel Five…

Bazylev clarified that without proper attention, most inflammatory diseases can become deadly.