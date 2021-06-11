Scientists from the Netherlands have identified the effect of weight and height on women’s life expectancy. Experts came to such conclusions during the study, which was started back in 1986.

The experiment involved 7.8 thousand people who at the time of the start of the study were from 68 to 70 years old. Scientists studied physical characteristics, activity level, lifestyle and observed the participants until they turned 90.

Out of 3,646 men, 433 people (16.7%) celebrated their anniversary, and 944 out of 4161 women (34.4%). It turned out that centenarians were on average taller and weighed less compared to those who died earlier. At the same time, this relationship was not revealed in men, writes RT…

Scientists also analyzed the relationship between the time allotted for daily sports activities and life expectancy. It found that among men who devoted more than 90 minutes a day to physical activity, there were 39% more centenarians than among those who exercised less than half an hour.

For women, daily 60-minute sessions increased the likelihood of crossing the 90-year mark by 21%.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, and increased activity will help prolong life up to 100 years. According to the minister, it is necessary to try to live according to the schedule of a 10-year-old child, that is, with the same activity and physical exertion.