Honored ecologist of Russia, founder of the Center for the rescue of orphaned bears in the Tver region, Valentin Pazhetnov, was killed, reports “AiF Tver“With reference to the son of the scientist Sergei Pazhetnov on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to preliminary information, while fishing, the scientist’s boat capsized and Pazhetnov drowned.

Valentin Pazhetnov was born on June 20, 1936. Known for his work in the protection and management of brown bear populations, as well as for his unique method of raising orphans.

In 1985, the Pazhetnov family organized in the village of Bubonitsy, Tver Region, a unique biological station “Clean Forest”, the purpose of which was to leave orphaned bears and release them into the forest. Over the entire existence of the project, more than 200 animals have been released into the wild.

Pazhetnov’s book “My friends bears” has been translated and republished in Bulgaria, Poland and France.