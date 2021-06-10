Fifty international experts on climate change and biodiversity have released a study this Thursday in which they warn of collateral damage to nature conservation that some policies to combat global warming may cause. They warn, for example, that “technology-based measures that are effective in mitigating climate change can pose serious threats to biodiversity.” And they call for more attention to be paid to these risks when anti-warming policies are designed. Specifically, this group of experts sponsored by the UN expresses its concern about the massive tree plantations that are being proposed to trap the excess carbon dioxide emitted, the expansion of biofuels or the impulse to mining linked to batteries and renewable technologies.

“Solutions to the climate crisis cannot have negative effects on biodiversity”, summarizes Unai Pascual, one of the 50 authors of the report and a researcher at the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3). This work was born from the collaboration of two international platforms linked to the UN in which thousands of scientists participate: the IPCC —The well-known intergovernmental panel of experts that has been laying the foundations for global climate science for three decades — and the IPBES —The platform of specialists focused on biodiversity that started its activity in 2012—. It is the first time that these two sister scientific institutions have developed a joint work.

Colombian Ana María Hernández Salgar, president of IPBES, explains that “climate change is one of the most important drivers of biodiversity loss.” “But decisions on climate change and biodiversity are made separately,” he says from Montreal (Canada), where he lives. Pascual adds: “This report is the first step for the two platforms to start working together, it is the first seed.”

More information

The study attempts to address the two best-known faces of the environmental crisis that the planet suffers due to human beings: the loss of biodiversity and climate change. “Neither will be resolved successfully unless both are addressed together,” conclude its authors.

At work, experts launch various alerts about some practices and policies that are presented as ways to fight global warming and that have negative impacts on biodiversity. “The desire to take measures to mitigate climate change can be in some way perverse for biodiversity,” sums up Hernandez Salgar. One of those warnings points directly to two of the most fashionable terms in the fight against climate change: carbon neutrality and offsets. Both refer to the possibility of achieving a net zero emissions balance by offsetting excess gases with the capture of carbon dioxide thanks to sinks (such as forests). In short: planting trees to offset emissions, something that Do you sell many large carbon dioxide (CO₂) generating companies. This was also the formula that former US President Donald Trump promised when he spoke of global warming.

“Society is looking for magic solutions to very complex problems and they don’t exist”

“Society is looking for magic solutions to very complex problems,” says Pascual. “And they don’t exist.” This is the case, precisely, of the promises of afforestation and the massive planting of trees in ecosystems that have not historically been forests. The director of IPBES puts as an example of these practices “planting trees where there is now a savanna ecosystem”, exemplifies the director of IPBES. The report warns that these practices, coupled with reforestation with monocultures, “are often detrimental to biodiversity and have no clear benefits for adaptation” to climate change. “Large-scale tree planting can be detrimental to biodiversity and food production due to competition for land,” add the authors of the report, which also calls into question the real climate benefits of the pledges being made. they launch to carry out immense forest plantations.

The report does not reject the potential for capturing carbon dioxide from vegetation – it is estimated that forests currently store around 25% of the CO emitted by humans – and is committed to reducing deforestation and forest degradation as a means of “Contribute to reducing human-caused greenhouse gas emissions”, as well as applauding the benefits of “restoring ecosystems rich in carbon and species”. But Pascual recalls: “You have to be very careful not to reforest with monocultures, which are very prone to pests and pathogens that are capable of killing millions of hectares.”

A flock of sheep, in a photovoltaic plant in Trujillo, Cáceres (Extremadura). PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

As scientists have been warning for many years, the main measure to be taken in the face of climate change is to reduce emissions, which come mostly from fossil fuels. To replace them, the clearest technological alternative is renewable energy, which does not expel emissions when generating electricity. But the report of these 50 experts also warns of other collateral damages of these technologies, such as the impacts of extraction on land and seas from the mining of rare earths that are used “in wind turbines, electric car engines and batteries.” . “The large negative environmental and social impacts of land and seabed mining could be mitigated through the development of alternative batteries and long-life products, an efficient mineral resource recycling system, along with mining approaches that include strong considerations for environmental and social sustainability ”, proposes the IPBES and IPCC report.

The authors further recall that “renewable energy infrastructures, such as onshore wind farms, offshore wind farms and dams, are often detrimental to biodiversity by interfering with migratory species, although much less so with modern wind turbines. ”. Regarding solar installations, they explain that “they require large areas”, which “can directly destroy natural habitats.” Researchers advocate for the “benefits and risks” of these projects to be well evaluated and for solutions that also take biodiversity into account. “For example, grazing under solar panels can improve soil carbon stocks,” indicates the study, which also specifies that certain crops can be promoted under the plates. “Studies also indicate that vegetation under solar panels can provide habitat for pollinators, thus benefiting nearby farmlands.” “You have to take into account the assets and liabilities of the projects,” summarizes Pascual about the impacts associated with these technologies.

Another issue that worries the authors is the damage of large-scale monocultures for the generation of bioenergy, such as large plantations of palm oil, soybean or rapeseed that are used for biofuels. “These crops are detrimental to ecosystems when they are deployed on a large scale,” they explain. Because, as NGOs and scientists have been warning for years, they are associated with deforestation and, therefore, with the loss of biodiversity.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter