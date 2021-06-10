The April 26, 1986 it was one of the most tragic days in human history. The reactor number 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (Ukraine) exploded and caused the death of two workers. Near 30 workers and firefighters died later due to the effects of radiation, which could cause 4,000 cancer deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) or even 100,000, according to other organizations and researchers.

After the tragic nuclear accident, the area was decontaminated, and the reactor was entombed by a containment sarcophagus, made of 400,000 cubic meters of concrete and 7,300 tons of metal, what was renovated in 2016. However, it was impossible to recover normal life in Chernobyl, since today the aftermath of the event. In fact, some of them worry science.

Return of the wild

The explosion wreaked havoc on humans, animals, plants, buildings … As a consequence, about 350,000 people were evacuated from the most affected places Y entire villages were abandoned. Also nature and fauna were affected, but with the passage of time they recovered until, 35 years later, wildlife dominates the so-called ‘exclusion zone’, created to ensure that no one entered the high radiation areas.

The Spanish researcher Germán Orizaola visits this area every year with his team, staying there for several weeks to investigate its evolution. Thus, he has been able to verify that current levels pollution are minimal in most of the exclusion zone, “Like those that we can have in a large part of the Iberian Peninsula”, he assures in the program ‘Fourth millenium’. In addition, it ensures that radioactive contamination is very “patchy”, with which, “the fauna is not exposed at all times to a high radioactive contamination.

In addition to the less radiation, the researcher assures that the lack of human presence has also led to the appearance of wildlife: “It is a very large area in which many people lived, where there was a lot of industrial, agricultural, forestry activity, as well as lights and noise… And that disappears. It is one of the few remote areas left in the world. The paradise of wolves, vultures and lynx”. In fact, he has been one of the lucky few to observe wolves in the Red Forest, the area that received the most amount of radiation.

In addition, Orizaola ensures that many buildings, such as the main Chernobyl hotel, will soon become invisible as they will be engulfed by vegetation that grows without stopping: “When I first came to Prípiat, we entered through the Lenin avenue, what was it wide, from six lanes… And now you arrive with the car skimming trees on both sides“. “This means that when we humans leave and stop bothering nature recovers, that its recovery potential is enormous, even in an area like Chernobyl, where although the radiation is not very high, it still exists ”, he reasons.

Proliferation of many species

While many species, such as cat-fish or catfish, they already existed before the accident and all they have done is grow and expand, Orizaola signals the appearance of new species in the area. Especially highlights the first brown bear to reach Chernobyl in 100 years: “About five years ago this male appeared on the Ukrainian side, from the north, and right now there is a increasing population“, with five, six or eight specimen bears. “It is one more example of what happens when we leave nature alone, that large, threatened predatory animals arrive across Europe”He insists.

They have also been protagonists in recent years boars sighted in this area, which even attracted hunters, although it was suggested that their meat could be contaminated, something confirmed by the researcher: “In Chernobyl, as in Fukushima, there are huge herds. And because of the type of diet they have, it is true that They are one of the animals that can accumulate the most contamination, as eat mushrooms or earthworms from the ground”.

Adaptive response of animals

The class of animals Orizaola and his team are focusing on is the amphibiansoh what occupy the land and water mido, “So they can be exposed to any radioactive compound that is in the two environments”, and they move little, making it “easy to estimate in which areas it has moved and to what level of radiation they have been exposed.” They especially analyze the eastern san antonio frog, which is not from Chernobyl, since they also study outside animals to compare animals exposed to radiation with those that have not been.

It has been here where they have come across one of the most interesting finds, since that these specimens are green, while within Chernobyl “there is quite a large variation that includes black, gray and very dark green frogs”. “This is one adaptive response. It is a rapid evolution. We know that melanin protects from ionizing radiation, therefore, the darkest frogs would have been selected in a radioactive environment like Chernobyl ”. Although the most in-depth study has been conducted in these animals, it has also been observed that the brown bear in the exclusion zone has a darker coat than the European, which could also be the result of this evolution. “Those who have that protection reproduce more and better. It is the evolutionary mechanism ”, he concludes.

Prehistoric horses

Finally, the finding that caught the attention of Iker Jiménez was the appearance of the Przewalski’s horse in Chernobyl, very exotic for its prehistoric horse similarity. Its about last wild horse in the world which had completely disappeared from its natural habitat in Asia in the mid-20th century, a victim of hunting and the reduction of its territory. This animal, smaller than its domesticated congeners but strong and hardy, it owes its name to the Russian explorer Nikolai Przewalski, who discovered it in the Mongolian Gobi desert in 1879.