Coming-of-age title Sable is due to arrive on September 23rd, it’s been revealed during tonight’s Summer Game Fest.

The game was first announced back at E3 2018, but a series of delays saw its release date pushed back to 2021. Players take on the role of Sable, and embark on a rite of passage that sees her leave her tribe to explore the world on her hoverbike. It’s got a gorgeous art style that’s inspired by French artist Mobieus, and a sci-fi open world that feels very reminiscent of some of the wrecks seen in Star Wars. Oh, and it’s set to launch on PC and Xbox.

Sable Announce Trailer

Sable is being developed by a small team in the UK called Shedworks, who – you guessed it – work out of a garden shed. I visited Shedworks back in 2018 to learn about Sable’s story – and also check out the shed for myself.