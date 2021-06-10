Whatever floats your goat.
Coming-of-age title Sable is due to arrive on September 23rd, it’s been revealed during tonight’s Summer Game Fest.
The game was first announced back at E3 2018, but a series of delays saw its release date pushed back to 2021. Players take on the role of Sable, and embark on a rite of passage that sees her leave her tribe to explore the world on her hoverbike. It’s got a gorgeous art style that’s inspired by French artist Mobieus, and a sci-fi open world that feels very reminiscent of some of the wrecks seen in Star Wars. Oh, and it’s set to launch on PC and Xbox.
Sable is being developed by a small team in the UK called Shedworks, who – you guessed it – work out of a garden shed. I visited Shedworks back in 2018 to learn about Sable’s story – and also check out the shed for myself.
