Somerville has been teased with a number of trailers over the past few years, but during yesterday’s Xbox-Bethesda showcase we got another look at the game – and now have some idea of ​​what the main characters will look like.

The sci-fi adventure is being made by Jumpship, an independent studio founded by animator Chris Olsen in collaboration with Playdead co-founder and former CEO Dino Patti. (Playdead created Limbo and its spiritual successor Inside, two very unsettling puzzle-platformers.)

Somerville E3 2021 Trailer

As you can see from the trailer, Somerville set in a sci-fi world and focuses on the struggles of a family trying to survive a major disaster. “In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again,” says the official description. “Somerville is a sci-fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict.

“Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience set across a vivid rural landscape. Navigate your way through the perilous terrain ahead of you to unravel the mysteries of Earth’s visitors.”

Well, that’s all very mysterious, but I’m intrigued by Somerville’s dark mood and the themes it’s set to explore. We do know, at least, that the game is due to release on Xbox consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC (and like seemingly everything in the Xbox conference, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch). Hopefully we’ll hear a little more about it before it touches down sometime in 2022.