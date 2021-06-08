Students of grades four to twelve started exams at the end of the current academic year, yesterday, with Islamic education, while schools of students from grade twelfth who did not submit the result of the PCR examination were prevented from entering, in implementation of the procedures adopted by the Ministry of Education and the National Crisis Management Authority. disasters, finally.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education formed three committees in each school, to follow up the students during the exams. The committees are divided into one to receive students, the other to follow up during the exams period, and the third to follow up after the exams period, specifying eight tasks to be performed by school principals.

In the guide to “Preparing for the Exams at the End of the Current School Year”, the Foundation explained the tasks of each of the follow-up committees in schools, where the student reception committee works to determine their entrances to ensure physical distancing, receive students and direct them according to a specific itinerary to the places of the committees, and ensure compliance with the procedures As for the follow-up committee during the examination period, it carries out several tasks, including limiting the absence and attendance of students, preparing for any emergency (sick cases or technical malfunction), informing the nurse of any suspected case of infection with the “Corona” virus. After the exams, the follow-up committee works to follow up the distance between students during exit, and direct them to the designated exits.

The institution mentioned in the “Electronic Testing System – Teacher’s Guide”, before starting the test, school principals communicate with students’ parents, inform them of the electronic test, guide students on how to perform the test, provide them with auxiliary evidence, and access the teacher’s page on the school device to ensure that the test has been downloaded. The test is done automatically, and passwords are distributed to students centrally, and this is done through the smart learning portal, and the teacher can still print the passwords to provide students who did not receive a password of their own. And making sure that there is a successfully “delivered” status for students who completed the electronic test, reviewing the list of students examined in the system and making sure that all students who completed their exams have a status of “Successfully handed over”.

Students of grades four to eleven took their exams “remotely” from home, while students of the twelfth grade attended government schools in various regions of the country to take the exams at the end of the third semester of the academic year 2020-2021 in attendance.



