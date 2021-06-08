ofValentin Betz shut down

In Baden-Württemberg, face-to-face classes are now taking place again. Nevertheless, Corona is still being tested. This should now also bring advantages for the students outside of school.

Stuttgart – The measures against the corona virus in Baden-Württemberg have been controversial since the beginning of the pandemic. Schools were also a particular focus. The Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs did not always agree with teachers’ associations on the right course of action in view of the corona virus. The latest announcement by the Ministry of Culture has also met with criticism from the VBE teachers’ association: As BW24 * reports, teachers should issue certificates for negative corona tests to students in the future.

The new infections with the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg sink. From an incidence below 50, face-to-face teaching is therefore resumed (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.