Olaf Scholz wants to crack down on tax fraud. For this, the Federal Central Tax Office had secret data from Dubai purchased.

Berlin – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to crack down on tax fraud in the future. “At my instigation, the Federal Central Tax Office procured a CD containing tax-relevant data from the Emirate of Dubai,” said the SPD politician in Berlin on Friday. The countries would now start to analyze the data. “It’s about exposing possible tax offenses. Tax evasion is not a trivial offense, but a criminal offense. There is no mercy. “

At first he had mirror reports that Scholz had for the first time had secret data purchased by the Federal Central Tax Office in order to uncover massive tax fraud. This is comprehensive information about assets in Dubai. Millions of taxpayers are affected, including several thousand Germans who, among other things, have land and real estate in the Gulf emirate.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz buys tax data from Dubai – uncover tax crimes

Scholz promised himself by the purchase to uncover cross-border tax crimes of considerable extent. The data provided insights into assets that were hidden from the tax authorities in Dubai, according to a report in the ministry. In addition to clearing up criminal offenses, the data also ensured that the tax authorities would have full access to cross-border transactions. This would avoid loss of income.

According to mirror the data was offered by an anonymous informant that the purchase cost the Federal Office around two million euros. So far, only federal states have bought tax data. (dpa / aka)