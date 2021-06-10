Montreal (AFP)

A number of lucky people who received the Corona vaccine will share about one and a half million dollars and scholarships if they win a lottery drawn by the Canadian province of Manitoba, which has been hardest hit by the epidemic, with the aim of accelerating the vaccination campaign.

The county government announced that it will organize two lotteries by the end of the summer, for all those who received one or two doses of the vaccine before September 6.

Cash prizes are awarded to seven winners of each drawing, each worth $100,000, and ten scholarships worth $25,000 each for students between 12 and 17 years old.