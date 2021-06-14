Schick, goal with a lob at Euro2020. Beautiful sister Kristyna celebrates. "Unreal"

Patrik Schick signs the double with which the Czech Republic beats the Scotland (reaching England with 3 points in Group C), but it is the second goal to already enter the legend of Euro 2020. A lob from 50 meters that sticks the Scottish goalkeeper Marshall. Magic left that of the former player Sampdoria is Rome. "Throughout the game I observed and controlled their goalkeeper and I was hoping for an opportunity like this. I was a bit prepared. When that ball arrived I saw that it was really tall (the goalkeeper, ed) and I tried ", comments the 25-year-old forward of Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the game.

All crazy for Schick, but also for ... his sister Krystina. The model and influencer (protagonist in the past also in Quelli che il calcio on Rai2) celebrated on social media.

"Unreal," he wrote Kristyna Schickova in the Instagram stories by framing the TV that showed the prowess of his brother. Impossible to blame her: Patrik's was a real gem in a European which starts off on the right foot for the Czech Republic. Now, however, the toughest matches against Croatia and England will come.