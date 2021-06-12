It is almost unbelievable that the strong “weak thinking” theorist that has made him world famous is a psychically fragile old man, cajoled by an assistant and something else.

It happens with Gianni Vattimo, 85 years old. Y his case shakes the Italian intellectual world, It moves the university professors who have lived with him at the University of Turin and makes the Pope sad.

Francisco is a friend of this convinced Catholic, who also proclaims himself a communist, who in Italy today they are very few.

Vattimo has been to Argentina several times, he has been a collaborator of ClarionLike many great world newspapers, he has given lectures and was awarded the title of honorary professor by the universities of Buenos Aires and La Plata.

His theory of “weak thinking”, inspired by Heidegger’s existentialism and Nietzsche’s nihilism, made him one of the most famous philosophers on the planet.

He has been a member of parliament twice representing leftist parties.

The Italian philosopher Gianni Vattimo with his assistant Simone Caminada. Photo: Dagospia

“Psychic frailty” and deceptions

The teacher now faces a difficult situation. Another feature of Vattimo’s personality is his homosexuality. For a decade he has lived in his home in Turin accompanied by a Brazilian assistant who is now 38 years old. It is evident that there are also a romantic relationship.

The geriatrician Fabria Longo, now a former friend who treated him “free, I assure you”, did a few months ago a complaint to justice that unleashed the scandal.

The fight will be renewed from October 27, when in the Palace of Justice of Turin it begins a process for manipulation with the deceit of an incapable person. Defendant: Vattimo’s assistant, Simone Caminada.

The geriatrician Longo said that many of the philosopher’s friends were away from the house due to the pressure of the assistant Brazilian.

Prosecutor Claudia Rizzo affirms in her request for trial that Caminada dominate psychic fragility of Vattimo and take the opportunity to manage and lighten your assets. “He took advantage of his mental weakness to access a series of economic benefits,” he argues.



Simone Caminada, assistant to the Italian philosopher Gianni Vattimo on a website of the Philomat Academic Association.

The scandal has spread rapidly in the media and in college chatter. La Stampa, the Turin newspaper to which the philosopher is very close, interviewed him immediately.

“Simone lives in my house (the assistant says for ten years). He has a regular salary of 1,300 euros per month and is accused of absurd things, “argued Vattimo.

Suspicious expenses

The complaints and investigations indicate some unjustified expenses for 60 thousand euros.

Also Caminada has been designated his heir for Vattimo: he would also receive money, works of art, watches and even a notebook written in the handwriting of Fidel Castro.

What’s more: he got access to the safe deposit boxes by Vattimo.

Caminada assures that the notebook has only sentimental value. Fidel gave it to the philosopher during a trip to Cuba.



The philosopher Gianni Vattimo, visiting the NGO Arte sin Techo, in Buenos Aires, in May 2012. Photo Gustavo Garello

“I’ve never been pressured by Simone,” says Vattimo. But the prosecutor points out that a part of his friends stopped visiting him due to pressure from the Brazilian.

Caminada maintains that a part of those who arrived came to ask for money, taking advantage of the philosopher’s generosity.

“I feel persecuted,” says Vattimo. He points out that the same friends who received his donations and were stopped by the assistant “are the ones who now denounce me as psychically incapable and ask the courts for a support administrator.”

On the contrary, the prosecutor affirms that the Brazilian assistant exercised “suggestions and moral pressure to take away the patrimony and be named heir ”.

That there is a sentimental relationship between the young Brazilian and the great elderly philosopher is also proven by the fact that a Piedmontese publishing house recently published the “opera omnia”, that is, the many books written by Gianni Vattimo, which are sold to thousands in various parts of the world.

One of the books has a dedication: “To Simone, for everything.”

Loves and tragedies

We must remember Vattimo’s love life to better understand the psychological complexity of what happens in the philosopher’s house, a residence near the University of Turin, where the Brazilian assistant has his room next to that of his employer.

In his life, the philosopher formed a couple with other men several times. The Peruvian dancer Julio evokes him until now. Also a relationship to three of coexistence that lasted more than a decade and culminated in a double tragedy.

Gianpiero Cavaglia arrived first and it was like a married couple that Vattimo’s head cleared when his firm Catholicism made him think that he should marry a woman. “Between us there was an unbridled passion, but we lived in relative tranquility,” he once said.



Gianni Vattimo in Buenos Aires, during a conference at the Academy of Fine Arts, in December 2008. Photo: Gustavo Garello

Until after several years Sergio, an architectural historian of notable professional level, arrived.

Vattimo traveled frequently to the United States, where he was a university professor and acclaimed lecturer.

Conflicts of jealousy broke out between Sergio and Gianpiero, which ended when, in 1986, Gianpiero discovered that he was ill with AIDS.

At the news he attempted suicide. Then he began the long treatment that ended with his death in 1992.

Common life with Sergio was marked by tragedy.

“We went to travel the world and lived ten years of serenity. Until in 2003 an ultrasound revealed a six-centimeter lung cancer ”, he says. Incurable.

“We made one last trip to the United States, to the house of Llloy Wright (the most legendary American architect). Sergio died during the return trip to Italy, in my arms ”, he recalls.

The philosopher says that he felt he was “too protected by the pain of others.”

Vattimo defends himself

Now, at the end of his life, Gianni Vattimo feels that he is facing this new test on the side of the victims and he is offended because he is considered a senile old man, a gaga dominated by a young man who would maneuver him.

“I have full control of my intellectual activities,” he explains.

The weak-thinking theorist cannot accept being forced to separate Simón Caminada, for whom he feels deep feelings.

Also, the idea of ​​being left alone should overwhelm you. In the judicial complaint it is written that the Brazilian assistant has threatened Vattimo several times with leaving for good.

Caminada knows that at the trial he must get a good mass of witnesses who prove that he never exercised psychic control to frighten the philosopher.

A forensic psychiatrist who visited Vattimo found him sensitive to manipulation, given his age.

But these conclusions will be answered by the experts on the part of the philosopher. In any case, the process is already putting Italians on edge, especially those linked to university intellectual circles.

The “weak thinking” theory

The “weak thought” is an interpretation of the contemporary reality that is opposed to diverse forms of the strong thought of the last two centuries before the present one.

To hegelism with its dialectics, to Marxism (in philosophy, Vattimo does not reason like a Marxist), phenomenology, psychoanalysis, structuralism. Weak thought is an attitude of modernity, that accepts the error of the expired, of the ephemeral and of everything that is history and human.

According to Vattimo, weak thinking is the key to the democratization of society, the decrease in violence and the spread of pluralism and tolerance.

In his thinking, it is necessary to highlight the importance assumed by the notion of nihilism, which is linked to Nietzsche’s heritage and Heidegger’s existentialism.

In his more recent works, especially in “Credere di Credere” he has vindicated weak thought as the authentic qualification of Christian philosophy for postmodernity.

