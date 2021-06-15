A false message that offers Free Market gifts circulate in WhatsApp groups: Actually, this is a case of phishing -Identity theft-, one of the most common cyber scams.

The message, which promotes “some 2,000 free products” for the 20th anniversary of Marcos Galperin’s company, includes a link that when opened is automatically forwarded to the rest of the contacts. What’s more, The data and information of the user of any cell phone are exposed, which cybercriminals are looking for.

The scam became so viral that this Tuesday at noon “Mercado Libre” had become trending topic in the trends of Twitter Argentina.

In response to inquiries from several users, the Mercado Libre Help account tweeted: “The raffle that is circulating on WhatsApp for the anniversary of our company is false. It is a case of ‘phishing’ and our team has already made progress with the complaint. Remember that we never ask for data outside of our application or official site “.

Cybercriminals look for passwords, user names, credit card numbers, ID, among other information.

In another message, the e-commerce company clarified: “We do not carry out such raffles and / or chains on WhatsApp. We ask you to ignore this information and above all, not enter or provide sensitive account information“.

What is phishing

Although it may seem that phishing is a very refined method, its greatest virtue is deception. Technology experts point out that many threat prevention and containment tools and software can be developed but only training and awareness will eliminate the threat. “Layer 8 error”. A technical name for the mistakes that individuals who use the programs make.

According to studies, in 100% of phishing emails, the cybercriminal uses authority and authority as a resource. 71% of phishing emails add a sense of urgency.



Clarification of the MercadoLibre Help account.

Whether it’s the delivery of an unfulfilled package, a deadline for a competition, or the threat of impending “legal action,” scammers know that persuading us to hurry increases the likelihood of being wrong.

Among the data that cybercriminals want to obtain are: passwords, user names, credit card numbers, DNI, Cuit or cuil and PIN codes.

Advice

Never click on links in emails: This is very important. If, for example, we receive an email from Netflix saying that we have to change our payment method, never click on the email. In almost everything, Netflix will notify us when we open the application or the official page, and in that case we will be sure that the streaming platform could not process a payment.

And never give personal data outside the official platforms.

To report

Cybercrime Specialized Fiscal Unit – (UFECI): Telephone: (5411) 5071-0040

CABA Prosecutor’s Office. Computer Crimes Specialized Team: Toll Free: 0800-333-47225

National Directorate for the Protection of Personal Data: Telephone: (54-11) 2821-0047

SL