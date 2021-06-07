Kiev is able to prevent the completion of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”, but only under two conditions. This opinion was expressed on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel by the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Colonel-General Igor Smeshko.

Explaining his assumption, he noted that to block the project, the country’s authorities will need the help of the diaspora, since they will need to convince the American Congress that the pipeline is a threat to energy security in Europe. “In theory, if the bipartisan system works in Congress, they can pass the appropriate act and, plus, if the Green Party wins the elections in Germany, there is a chance,” he said, naming his options.

Earlier, the former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov explained the failure in the fight against Nord Stream 2. According to Suslov, Ukraine was unable to resist the construction of the pipeline due to the inability of the country’s leadership to competently build a policy to preserve transit.

By now, the gas pipeline is 95 percent ready. Initially, the launch was scheduled for late 2019, but due to US sanctions, the launch date had to be postponed several times.