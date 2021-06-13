The Sunday of the Misano round opens with the Superpole Race, which as usual opens the last day of the weekend. In the ten-lap sprint race it is once again Michael Ruben Rinaldi who wins, proving once again this morning to be the man to beat on his home track.

The Ducati rider is the author of a great show of strength and leaps to the command of the race after a few laps, managing to mock Toprak Razgatlioglu, who went ahead of everyone from the start. The Yamaha rider manages to keep up with the Romagna, but then has to bend to the overwhelming power of Rinaldi, who slips him into the Curvone going to hang the first position so as not to leave it until the checkered flag.

The privileged spectator of Rinaldi’s victory is Jonathan Rea, who never manages to worry the Ducati rider, but once again gets on the podium. The Kawasaki rider crosses the finish line in third position, paying almost two seconds behind the winner, remaining close to the Romagna but never able to launch the attack.

The big disappointment this Sunday morning is Scott Redding, once again at the foot of the podium. The Briton pays almost two and a half seconds from his teammate and Superpole Race winner and is never able to fight with the leading group. Redding remains half a second from the podium and closes the sprint race in fourth position, still losing ground in the standings.

Behind him we find Alex Lowes, fifth on the other Kawasaki. Of importance is the race of Axel Bassani, who manages to bring the Ducati of the Motocorsa team to sixth position and is the first of the independent riders. The Italian is the author of a solid race, after having mocked even the most veteran Tom Sykes, seventh with the BMW.

Garrett Gerloff grabs the top 10 with an excellent final eighth position, the result of a great comeback from the back of the grid, a consequence of yesterday’s crash in Superpole. The American of the GRT team is the second Yamaha at the finish, while Andrea Locatelli with the official R1 is ninth. Closes the group of the top ten Alvaro Bautista, tenth in front of his teammate Leon Haslam, 11th.

It starts uphill on Sunday by Chaz Davies, who crashed at the first corner a few meters after the start. Race over for the Go Eleven team rider, who sadly returns to the pits after finishing in the ghaia. The Welshman slips after a contact with Lucas Mahias, who also ended up on the ground a few laps from the end of the Superpole Race.

Not a memorable race even for Michael van der Mark, who crashed in the middle of the race and retired. Difficult race also for the other BMW of Jonas Folger, who goes wide but returns to the track crossing the finish line in last position.