It seemed like Rinaldi’s weekend, but Toprak Razgatlioglu ruined his party: the Yamaha rider won in Race 2 at Misano, finding his first success of the season and dominating a second heat in which the Ducati rider seemed not to have rivals. Yet the Yamaha rider managed to launch the decisive attack that led him to cross the finish line with almost 1.3 seconds ahead of Rinaldi, who was ‘satisfied’ with the second final position.

With the victory in Race 2, Razgatlioglu recovers 15 points from a Jonathan Rea who for the first time this year never manages to get on the top step of the podium. The Kawasaki rider passes under the checkered flag in third position, losing the margin on the Turkish of Yamaha but still managing to limit the damage.

Scott Redding never manages to be the protagonist, who is never able to keep up with the top three and pays nine seconds from the winner. The Ducati rider is defeated in the Misano round and with today’s fourth position he also loses ground in the general classification. The Briton never gets on the podium this weekend and is even six seconds behind Rea.

Garrett Gerloff instead becomes the protagonist of a great performance, managing to cross the finish line in fifth position, a second and a half behind Redding. The American of the GRT team is the first of the independent riders and precedes Alex Lowes, sixth with the other official Kawasaki. Axel Bassani closes the home round with enormous satisfaction: the rider Motocorsa is seventh at the checkered flag and precedes Alvaro Bautista, eighth. Andrea Locatelli and Michael van der Mark close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.

Misano round to forget for Chaz Davies, who returns to the box after a few laps with an arm problem. The Go Eleven team rider accuses the crash this morning in Superpole Race, complaining of discomfort in his right arm that prevented him from continuing to Race 2.