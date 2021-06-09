Great news for bargain hunters, bad news for anyone with a gaming backlog that’s already too big. GOG’s Summer Sale starts today with savings of up to 90 percent on over 3400 titles. There are also some new additions to the GOG catalog such as the definitive editions of Sleeping Dogs and Thief.

As part of the sale, you can save up to 85 percent on select game and DLC bundles for the next 48 hours. This means you can grab the base version of Dying Light for £ 11.99 with the Gun Slinger DLC included for free, although you may just want to grab the Platinum Edition for £ 17.99.

Similarly, the Adventurer’s Gear DLC comes bundled with the base version of Greedfall for £ 14.99, while the Coats of Arms DLC is included with A Plague Tale: Innocence for a tenner.

More flash deals are getting announced this Friday, and we’ll be sure to share them with you here if they’re worth shouting about.

If you’re looking for an excuse to replay it, or if you still haven’t played it, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition is £ 7.00 in the sale. If you need someone to remind you how great it is, Oli called it the best role-playing game in years at launch, and it’s aged like a fine wine.

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition is less than £ 20 too, while the post-launch upgrades to No Man’s Sky mean it’s a far better game now than it was at release. It’s now £ 20. Another game worth your time is Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, down to £ 22.79.

You can check out the rest of our favorites from the GOG Summer Sale below. If you play one game from the list, please make it Everhood. Think Undertale meets Guitar Hero. Sounds weird, right? Wait until you play it …

It’s sales galore at the moment. The PlayStation Double Discount sale also started today, and if you prefer physical versions, you can pick up some of the best PS5 and PS4 titles for cheap in the Days of Play sale.

If you’ve spotted anything else in the GOG sale that’s worth mentioning, let us know below. I’d love to hear what you think of Everhood too!