The future of Saúl Ñíguez is more up in the air than ever. Atlético de Madrid listens to offers for the youth squad. This summer yes. In England they say that the rojiblanco club has offered Saúl to Manchester City. A Pep Guardiola player would enter the operation: Bernardo Silva.

Both the Spanish midfielder and the Portuguese attacker are not going through the best moment of their careers in their respective clubs … According to The Times, the price that Atleti sets for Saúl would be around 70 million euros, very similar to that of Bernardo Silva.

Summer is going to be long around its name. For the first time, a way out is truly feasible. Atleti needs money. He, perhaps, a change of scenery.