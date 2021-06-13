Riyadh (DPA)

Saudi Tariq Hamdi recorded his name in history, as he will participate among the 80 male and female athletes for the first time as the first Olympic athletes in karate, which is included for the first time in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the Saudi champion grabbed yesterday the gold medal and the Olympic qualification card in the fighting competitions over 75 kg in the qualifying tournament To the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in the French capital, Paris.

Hamdi booked his Olympic card after an honorable and distinguished performance and great effort in all his confrontations without any loss, snatching the gold medal and achieving first place, as he topped his group and won in 6 consecutive rounds, during which he overthrew his first rival, Lithuanian Rovolskes, with a crushing score of 6 / zero, in his second confrontation against Canadian Gisnak He won with the advantage of scoring after a 2-2 draw and won in his third match against Kitiluanel from the Dominican Republic with a score of 4 / zero. In the fourth confrontation, he won a big victory over his Ukrainian opponent Shuptiar 6/1 and crushed his Azerbaijani opponent Karpinel with a heavy score 9/2 in the fifth confrontation and was able to overcome Hungarian player Molnir beat Molner 6-2 in the last match to lead the standings and qualify for the semi-finals.

He defeated the Dutchman Tyrony 4/1 in the first semi-final match and turned his delay in the second match into a deserved victory against Canadian Daniel with a score of 9 6/ in one of the strongest confrontations of the tournament. The golden medal.

The President of the Saudi Karate Federation, Dr. Musharraf Al-Shehri, expressed his happiness with the distinguished and great level presented by the player Tariq Hamdi, who was crowned with gold and qualified, and thanked all the members of the mission, led by coaches Abdul Fattah Al-Najjar and Ali Al-Zahrani, the administrator Muhammad Al-Daoudi and the players Omar Al-Azmi and Sultan Al-Zahrani for their work that resulted in achieving the ambition. Qualification for Tokyo 2020.