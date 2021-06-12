No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Saudi Arabia… Two people were arrested for committing several traffic violations and documenting them through social media

by admin_gke11ifx
June 12, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Saudi Arabia… Two people were arrested for committing several traffic violations and documenting them through social media

The media spokesman for the Hail police, Capt. Tariq Al-Nassar, stated that the competent security authorities in the region’s police arrested two citizens in their thirties, one of whom committed several traffic violations represented in the practice of drifting and reversing the direction of traffic, endangering road users, while the other documented and published it through the means of communication. They were arrested, and initial legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution Branch. According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Source: agencies

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

European Football Championship A great opportunity for Belgium's golden generation: In block B, Finland challenges pre-favorites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.