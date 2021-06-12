Saudi Arabia… Two people were arrested for committing several traffic violations and documenting them through social media

The media spokesman for the Hail police, Capt. Tariq Al-Nassar, stated that the competent security authorities in the region’s police arrested two citizens in their thirties, one of whom committed several traffic violations represented in the practice of drifting and reversing the direction of traffic, endangering road users, while the other documented and published it through the means of communication. They were arrested, and initial legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution Branch. According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.