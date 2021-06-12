As part of the efforts of the Kingdom’s government to mitigate the effects of the precautionary measures taken to deal with the coronavirus pandemic; The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance, has launched an electronic service that allows visitors from outside the Kingdom to extend the validity of their visas that have not been utilized and that have expired during the period of suspension of entry from the twenty countries previously announced on 06/20/1442 AH, corresponding to 2/2/ 2021 AD. This is without paying any fees or financial consideration for that extension, and the extension will be until 12/12/1442 AH corresponding to 7/31/2021 CE. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Visitors from outside the Kingdom can benefit from the service and make the necessary extension of their visas by entering the ministry’s e-visa services platform at the following link:

https://enjazit.com.sa/enjaz/extendexpiredvisa .