Ras Al Khaimah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, gave an inspiring speech to the graduates of the Ras Al Khaimah Academy for the year 2021, through a video message broadcast yesterday during a graduation ceremony organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Academy to celebrate the remarkable achievements, creative spirit and academic passion of the graduates.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikha Amna bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Academy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, where she witnessed the awarding of graduation certificates to 60 students from more than 18 countries, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Convention Center The ceremony was held in the presence of a group of teachers and parents, taking into account the physical distancing measures, and was broadcast on platforms.

During his speech, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said: “I hope you had useful and fruitful times at the Academy, and I would like you to never forget the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, because we will always need bright and promising minds to help us on our journey towards prosperity.”

His Highness added: “Your paths may lead you to foreign countries in pursuit of study or work, but you must always remember where your journey began. This country and this emirate always deserve the best. You have shown through your commitment during difficult times during the (pandemic) that you are indeed a distinguished group. ».

Part of the graduation party (WAM)

During the ceremony, awards were given to the students who achieved the highest scores during their previous exams and who made valuable contributions during school life.

For his part, Graham Bell, Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Academy, sent a special message to the graduates, saying: “Whatever your choice of study, and wherever your career and life choices take you, my advice is to always be ambitious, aim for great achievements, and always strive for the best. Be independent and think for your own good, but also work closely with others, share your ideas, and collaborate on solving problems.. I worked as an Executive Director at Ras Al Khaimah Academy for only ten months, but during this short time I was very impressed with all the students of Ras Al Khaimah Academy ». Edward Pentry-White, director of the International Secondary School, said: “At Ras Al Khaimah Academy, we realized that the group of students most affected by the (Covid-19) pandemic was the class of 2021, for two consecutive years their exams were canceled, but they showed exceptional resilience and positivity .. So we want to give them thanks. Especially for their efforts and excellence. Ras Al Khaimah Academy organized the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 with the support of the Ras Al Khaimah Protocol Department, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Police General Command, Public Services Department and Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense.