sliding

The irrigation system in Al Khawaneej Lake Park causes parts of the jogging track to get wet before sunset, causing track users to slip past the park.

Shopping

Shoppers of food products on the Fresh Box website noticed the recurrence of the problem of replacing the food product imported from one country with another other than the country chosen by the shopper, on the pretext that it was not available. ».

complaints

A reader called for the restoration of the complaints registration service in the Abu Dhabi Government Complaints System 800555 over the phone, especially that the registration process through the electronic system faces technical problems, including the inability to download the complaint.

fees

The father of a female student in Abu Dhabi complained that his daughter’s school was circumventing the decision to prevent the increase in tuition fees for private schools next academic year, by raising the prices of textbooks and uniforms, and adding fees under the “additional learning resources” item.

Loan

Readers complained of repeatedly receiving calls from banks operating in the country, informing them that they had been pre-approved for personal loans, even though they had not submitted any request.

cleanliness

Khorfakkan beach-goers called for activating the system of fines and fines from municipal inspectors, against the backdrop of the exacerbation of visitors’ negligence in maintaining public cleanliness, as many people throw waste that distorts the urban landscape on the beach without any care.

