Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius has highlighted the work of Marcelinho Huertas in the second match of the semifinals of the ACB League, who lost by 80-68, and said they have not been “able to control Marcelinho’s game“.

The Catalan team coach wanted “congratulate Tenerife and its coach, Txus Vidorreta, for the victory. Today they have been the best team on the court“.

Jasikevicius said that “as a coach you try to reach your players but maybe it was difficult after the huge victory we got at the Palau“in the first match of this tie.

He indicated that despite being with the scoreboard against “We returned to the game, but in the second half we weren’t able to get the free shots and our decisions in attack weren’t very good, although we have to admit that there was a very good opponent in front of us.“.

He knows he will stake everything in one game on Friday. “Now we have a new home game that is worth an ACB League final and we have to leave everything on the court“, He said.

Vidorreta: “This victory allows us to dream”

Lenovo Tenerife coach, Txus Vidorreta, was very satisfied with his team’s triumph against Barça and thus equalized the semifinal tie and stressed that “this victory allows us to dream“.

“We know it will be very difficult, but we will keep dreaming“said the head of the Tenerife team’s squad who wanted to congratulate his players for the great effort made to try and achieve victory.

He indicated that the first assessment he makes of the match is “of happiness“for the triumph and”for the magnificent game and the great image that the team has given in this match“.

Vidorreta commented that the players “they have made a great effort 48 hours after a defeat difficult to digest because of the difference“and commented that”the mental aspect was fundamental to try to force that extra game“.

He appreciated the great defensive work of the team above all a Barcelona “who did not feel comfortable in attack“.

Special mention for Marcelinho Huertas. “It has been one of the brightest party directions I can remember and look that he has sat in the chair many times, but today has been a match to remember“.