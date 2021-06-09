Salvadoran Sara Rogel was released from prison after ten years behind bars for having suffered a fortuitous abortion. Upon his departure, he recalled that there are more women in the country in the same situation for which he demands justice.

Sara Rogel is now a face promoting justice for women after nearly ten years in prison for an abortion. She made it clear at the press conference after her release on June 7 in San Salvador, the capital of the Central American country: in her manifesto she asked for justice for women who, like her, were put behind bars, on the grounds of murder. aggravated, in cases of obstetric emergencies that ended in interruptions of pregnancy.

“Here I am, asking for justice to be done with my other colleagues, they have stayed there and I want justice to be done in this country, because just as I suffered that damage there are many people behind those bars,” said the Salvadoran, about who weighed a 30-year prison sentence.

According to the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, in El Salvador prisons there are 14 women convicted of murder for having miscarried. In addition, four other women face active processes with the Salvadoran justice for the same reasons and await resolution from the judges.

According to Rogel, these women “are innocent, they have only been victims of the laws of this country (…) and the country does not measure the consequences and the damage they can cause to people,” a detriment that this young Salvadoran woman claims to have suffered during the confinement of about a decade.

Salvadoran law is blunt on abortion. Legislation prohibits the termination of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk. And in cases of women like Sara Rogel, who testify to spontaneous abortions, the courts usually consider them as suspects, especially in people with limited resources, with levels of illiteracy, and ages between 18 and 25, as denounced by the Organization of Nations United.

The legal procedures that accelerated the parole of Sara Rogel

According to the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, Sara Rogel’s case was a domestic accident, which occurred in October 2012. Rogel claims that she slipped while washing clothes and the blow left her unconscious.

When I woke up, “I was already in the hospital, I did not know what was happening, I did not know anything about my daughter and nobody told me anything, when I reacted I was already deprived of freedom,” recalls the young Salvadoran.

A year later, in September 2013, a court in El Salvador ruled that she was deprived of her liberty for 30 years. However, after a series of legal appeals, last January he received the benefit of commutation of sentence, which reduced his sentence to 10 years.

The next legal step was taken on May 31. That day the Second Court of Penitentiary Surveillance of the town of Cojutepeque, held a hearing requesting early parole. The verdict ruled in favor of Rogel, after eight and a half years of imprisonment.

So now, Rogel will have to submit to a series of restrictions that include his mandatory stay in Salvadoran territory, until he does not serve the entirety of his sentence, dated to expire at the end of 2022.

With EFE