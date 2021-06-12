Christian santos he wore the shirt Red wine in a Cup America and he recalled how those previous moments are lived, with the support of the people despite playing this edition without an audience. In a chat with ACE, plays various songs before debut.

How do you face a debut in a Copa América for a team like Venezuela?

It is a special tournament because of everything that is happening in the world, there are many difficulties for all the teams but above that there is always the illusion of representing your country.

Do you notice the support of the public on a date like this?

It always shows, in Venezuela people feel the selection and live it to the fullest. The National Team always generates a lot of expectations, I always felt the affection of the people when I put on the Vinotinto shirt. As a footballer it is something very beautiful.

What do you think it will be like to play against Brazil in the Cup debut even if there is no audience?

Playing in the debut against Brazil will be something intense, Venezuela has played good games for them and although they are local it will be a top-level match, it must be taken as a challenge, the pressure will be on them.

What does it mean to score a goal against Brazil?

Remembering that moment is an honor, it is an inevitable memory, it was 2-1 that got us into the game and it was the most important thing. One always wants to contribute to the group beyond the individual.

What do you expect from Venezuela for the Copa América?

I think that above everything that is happening, those who are there will leave everything for the shirt, they will fight all the games and I trust a lot in the unity of the group, I believe that positive things can be achieved.